Making a difference with 600th donation

DAYTON — Dayton donor Bert Jones is dedicated to “making a difference” in the lives of others. He satisfied a Christmas wish by making his milestone 600th lifetime blood donation Friday, Dec. 22 at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Bert’s last chance to donate before Christmas would have been Saturday morning, so he was pleased to make a special delivery of the “gift of life” with a day to spare.

“It’s satisfaction,” he said describing his feelings. “Proud is not the right word. It isn’t just about being a donor. I’m just glad I can be making a difference, trying to make a difference. That’s what it’s about.”

Jones reached his milestone with a double platelet donation. It was his 24th donation of the year, the maximum number of platelet donations allowed per year. The CBC staff helped him celebrate with cupcakes forming the number “600” and a special cake in the shape of a red blood drop.

Jones has been helping people through blood donations for a long time. His 600 lifetime donations rank only behind CBC’s top donor Wendell Clark from Eaton with 654 and Larry Turner from Xenia with 637.

Jones began donating while in high school in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky in 1964. He began donating with CBC soon after moving to Dayton in 1978. He began donating platelets and plasma in the mid-1980s and holds the honor of being the first CBC donor to complete a full schedule of 24 apheresis donations in one year.

At every donation milestone over the years, Jones will recount the moment he became motivated to become a dedicated “Donor for Life.” He said he was surprised to learn that only 37 percent of the population is eligible to donate, and less than 10 percent donate annually.

“That’s when it first hit me,” he said. “This is really important. I need to do this.”

He enjoyed the celebration of his 600th donation, but accepted the praise in his quiet, unassuming manner.

“If it does inspire someone, that’s great,” he said. “I’m happy that I’m doing this. It’s important to me. It has become a personal and important part of my life.”

Bert Jones celebrates his 600th lifetime donation with the Community Blood Center staff. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_BertJones.jpg Bert Jones celebrates his 600th lifetime donation with the Community Blood Center staff. Contributed photo

Bert Jones becomes just third CBC donor to top 600

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

