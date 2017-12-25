Man indicted for assaulting police officer

DAYTON – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Michael Paul Williams, 40, has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with a series of incidents that occurred on December 12.

On Tuesday, December 12, Englewood Police were dispatched to the Wal-Mart on Hoke Road on a report of the theft of a television. Before the arrival of the police, Williams drove away in a truck that had been stolen from a Speedway station in Clark County earlier that day.

Englewood Police then learned that the defendant was at the Meijer fuel station on North Main Street. Englewood Police Chief Mark Brownfield was close by in an unmarked police cruiser and responded to the fuel station. Brownfield activated his emergency lights as Williams was leaving the station and maneuvered around Brownfield’s vehicle onto Main Street.

At a traffic light, Williams placed the truck into reverse and rammed Brownfield’s cruiser, then fled East on Interstate 70. Multiple marked Englewood Police cruisers pursued Williams on I‐70 at speeds over 100 mph, eventually calling off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Huber Heights Police picked up the pursuit as Williams exited I‐70 onto Brandt Pike. Williams struck several other vehicles as he tried to evade police and eventually crashed in the area of Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road. After a foot pursuit, Williams was taken into custody.

On Dec. 21, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Williams on:

• Two counts of Failure to Comply With the Order of a Police Officer

• One count of Assault on a Police Officer

• One count of Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle)

• One count of Vandalism to Government Property

• Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

• One count of Petty Theft

Williams is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $250,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, December 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Williams http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_Williams.jpg Williams