No elf compares to Teri Hunley

DAYTON — If there’s a North Pole elf who deserves an extra star on her cap this Christmas, its Englewood donor Teri Hunley.

She’s a dedicated aphereis donor who works the overnight shift at the Englewood Wal-Mart, restocking the shelves when most of the neighbors are asleep. Every other Friday she gets off from work at 7 a.m. and goes straight to the Dayton Community Blood Center to donate platelets. She’s always bright-eyed and cheerful, and doesn’t mind waiting until she gets home to finally crawl into bed.

It was remarkable that she finished the busiest week of the retail holiday season and still made her Friday, Dec. 22 appointment to give platelets, her 142nd lifetime donation. It was her 18th donation of the year.

“We got a lot of overtime this week with an extra two hours every shift,” said Teri. “But I’m off for the next three days! It’s my Christmas gift for someone who really needs it.”

There will be many happy children finding toys under the tree that Teri helped restock night after night leading up to Christmas. That’s a Santa-size work load. But no gift is more special than her dedicated delivery of platelets to patients in need. Sweet dreams Teri!

