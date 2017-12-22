Wildcats’ dunk fest buries Bolts

CLAYTON — RaHeim Moss scored five dunks and the Wildcats had seven total Friday in a 71-49 rout over Northmont.

Leonard Taylor came up with a steal early in the first quarter and raced in for the Wildcats’ first dunk of the evening. Moss followed with back-to-back dunks off a steal by Jordan Howard and then Moss came up with a steal and slammed home his second dunk on consecutive plays to give Springfield a 21-8 lead with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter.

Northmont managed to regroup and got a 3-pointer from Donavin Wallace and Danny Lewis came up with a steal and took it in for a basket as the Thunderbolts cut the deficit to 23-13 by the end of the opening period.

Ryan Foy scored, Jamaal Linson buried a trey and Jabari Perkins drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws as Northmont clawed its way back into the game trailing 27-21 early in the second quarter. The Thunderbolts kept it close trailing only by seven at the half and by ten after three quarters, but the Wildcats put the game away in the final quarter.

“The biggest thing is that in a couple of situations, especially early in the game, we took some quick shots and got a little careless with the ball and as a result they got some transition points,” said Northmont Coach Collin Abels. “I felt like we did a great job fighting back. We played really well for most of the first half after that flurry. In the second half we started a little slow and we were able to crawl back in it, but again, I felt like quick shots and carelessness with the basketball led to another flurry of transition points and that’s what creates separation.”

Moss scored a basket inside to open the fourth quarter, drew a foul and sank the bonus shot. He followed that with another basket and a few possessions later scored his fourth dunk of the game to boost Springfield’s lead to 59-41. After a Springfield steal Moss raced in for another dunk and Ryan Foy blocked the shot but committed a foul in the process. Moss converted both shots.

Jeff Toliver scored a baseline dunk and Leonard came up with a steal, lobbed an ally-oop pass toward the basket and Moss slammed the ball home to give the Wildcats a 67-47 lead. Derrick Verse buried a trey from the left corner and Toliver sank a free throw to cap Springfield’s scoring in the 22 point victory.

Northmont returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Butler (7-0) and plays at Wayne (7-0) on Friday, Jan. 5.

SPRF 23 37 50 71 – 71

NMT 13 30 40 49 – 49

Springfield: Sam Towns 8, Jordan Howard 9, David Sanford 6, RaHeim Moss 20, Leonard Taylor 8, Larry Stephens 8, Jeff Toliver 7, Derrick Verse 5. Totals: 26-12-71.

Northmont: Dawson Walker 3, Jabari Perkins 5, Cameron Rucker 10, Jamaal Linson 8, Ryan Foy 13, Danny Lewis 10. Totals: 16-15-49.

3-point goals: Springfield 7 (Towns 2, Stephens 2, Howard, Taylor, Verse); Northmont 2 (Walker, Linson).

Records: Springfield 6-0 (4-0), Northmont 3-5 (1-4).

JV Score: Northmont 45, Springfield 38.

Jamaal Linson tries to score inside as Leonard Taylor defends for Springfield. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JamaalLinson-1.jpg Jamaal Linson tries to score inside as Leonard Taylor defends for Springfield. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Danny Lewis scores a layup after making a steal in the closing seconds of the first quarter. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_DannyLewis-4.jpg Danny Lewis scores a layup after making a steal in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Ryan Foy gets fouled inside the paint by Derrick Verse. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_RyanFoy-4.jpg Ryan Foy gets fouled inside the paint by Derrick Verse. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Cameron Rucker drives past Jeff Toliver for a basket to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 29-24. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_CameronRucker.jpg Cameron Rucker drives past Jeff Toliver for a basket to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 29-24. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind