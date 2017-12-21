Safe teen driving campaign launched

CLAYTON — During the week of December 11 Northmont DECA started its “Northmont Drives it Home” campaign, with the support from AAA.

At lunch students were introduced to topics about safe teen driving during the winter months. Each day students were encouraged to stop at a table at lunch to learn about strategies on driving conditions of ice and snow, what to do if you do get stuck in the snow, and the benefits of having a AAA membership.

Each day items such as flashlights, blankets, winter survival kits, and a AAA membership were raffled off to encourage students to stop by and learn about the important topics.

This week, along with other events planned for later in the year, will be part of the Northmont DECA Public Relations project for the year.

“It is great to have such a great partnership with AAA, and to see our students connecting to them to help educate our student body on a topic that is so important,” said DECA Advisor Eric Wagner. “It was very timely that the first snow storm of the year was right before this event to really draw attention to this important topic.”

With nearly a 70-year history, DECA has impacted the lives of more than ten million students, educators, school administrators and business professionals since it was founded in 1946. Their strong connection with DECA has resonated into a brand that people identify as a remarkable experience in the preparation of emerging leaders and entrepreneurs. DECA’s programs and activities have constantly evolved through the use of the latest technology and apply cutting edge educational research. DECA’s core focus has remained consistent and is captured in its mission.

Pictured left to right are DECA students Emily Frantz, Naomi Admasu, and Julia Presley. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_DECA.jpg Pictured left to right are DECA students Emily Frantz, Naomi Admasu, and Julia Presley. Contributed photo