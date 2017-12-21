Lady Bolts rout Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — It took four minutes and three seconds before the first basket was scored Wednesday night when Northmont visited Springfield for the Lady Bolts final game of 2017.

Both teams missed shots, traveled, made steals and committed a turnover before Camryn Nadir ended the scoring drought to put Northmont up 2-0. Two players, Mickayla Perdue, who scored a game-leading 30 points and Naomi Hookfin, scored the only points for Springfield during the opening quarter as the Lady Bolts took a 13-7 lead.

The Lady Wildcats got nine second quarter points from Perdue to cut the deficit to 24-22 at the half. Perdue buried a 3-pointer and Caralyssa Byrd scored inside to give Springfield a 27-24 lead early in the second half, but after that the Lady Bolts’ offense kicked into high gear.

Salena Roberts scored back-to-back baskets and Makayla Cooper buried a pair of treys, Kaitlyn McCrary sank a pair of free throws and Roberts scored again to put the Lady Bolts up 41-31. Shalaya Heath ended the quarter with a pair of buckets and two free throws to boost the lead to 49-37. Northmont went on to post a 73-50 victory.

“It was kind of back and forth early. Springfield came out playing really strong and it took us a while to get going tonight, but once we did I had some players really step up,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “We had four players score double digits for us and we came out on top.”

Heath led the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Cooper had 17 points, 15 in the second half while Nadir had 12 points and Roberts tallied 10.

“The turning point for us was when Cooper hit back-to-back threes that kept us going in the right direction,” Kincer added. “Overall it was a good team effort and we need that every game. We need multiple people stepping up with multiple points.”

McCrary had eight points and made a nice move inside the paint in the fourth quarter by faking a pass and then laying the ball in off the glass to boost Northmont’s lead to 71-48. After that bucket Kincer subbed five players with 3:35 remaining.

Springfield was too far behind and the Lady Bolts walked away with a solid 23 point victory.

The start of the varsity game was delayed for 25 minutes when a Springfield player suffered a major knee injury during the junior varsity contest and had to be removed by emergency medics.

The Lady Bolts will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at home vs. Wayne and then host Tecumseh on Monday, Jan. 8.

NMT 13 24 49 73 – 73

SPR 07 22 37 50 – 50

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 17, Kaitlyn McCrary 8, Jenna Hoschouer 1, Anna Mangen 5, Salena Roberts 10, Camryn Nadir 12, Shalaya Heath 18, Gabby Kline 2. Totals: 26-17-73.

Springfield: Caralyssa Byrd 3, Takoya Massey 2, Mickayla Byrd 30, Mackayla DeArmond 2, Julona Martin 2, Naomi Hookfin 6, Destiny Wells 4,, Amya Alston 1. Totals: 17-15-50.

3-point goals: Northmont 4 (Cooper 3, Mangen); Springfield 1 (Perdue).

Records: Northmont 6-3 (2-3), Springfield 5-3 (1-3).

JV Score: Northmont 45, Springfield 33.

Anna Mangen drives for a score after coming up with a steal late in the first quarter at Springfield. Makayla Cooper puts up a shot over Takoya Massey. Salena Roberts drives toward the lane as Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer looks on. Camryn Nadir scored eight points in the second quarter to help give the Lady Bolts a 24-22 lead at halftime. Shalaya Heath fights past Juliana Martin inside the paint.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

