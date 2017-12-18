DeLano & Stoffel are Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Justin DeLano and Isable Stoffel, senior members of Northmont varsity swim team, were recently selected as the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of December.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance, DeLano makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The award recognizes Stoffel’s contributions in the swimming pool, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Justin DeLano is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JustinDeLano-1.jpg Justin DeLano is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photos Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents Isabel Stoffel with the Athlete of the Month award. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_IsabelStoffel.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents Isabel Stoffel with the Athlete of the Month award. Contributed photos

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

