Fairmont overwhelms Lady Bolts

CLAYTON — Fairmont’s size and speed were too much for Northmont to handle Saturday. The Lady Firebirds took a 17-9 lead after one quarter and a 39-21 lead at the half on their way to posting an easy 57-44 victory.

With a pair of 6-foot, 3-inch players in sophomores Madeline Westbeld and Madison Bartley snaring rebound after rebound, strong forward play from Wayne transfer Mali Morgan-Elliott and a pair of quick guards in Makira Webster and Jamie Pacenta the Lady Firebirds dominated first half play.

Leading 48-27 Fairmont pulled Westbeld, Bartley, Pacenta and Morgan-Elliott with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter and pulled its other two starters shortly thereafter, but by that time the game was too far out of reach for Northmont to mount a comeback.

“They are a very big team. They killed us on the boards with offensive rebounds in the first half and there isn’t a whole lot that you can do after you sink yourself that low,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “Fairmont also shot very well from the outside going five for eleven from the three point line. They took good shots and cleaned up the rebounds on the backside. Morgan-Elliott is a tough kid. She plays extremely hard and is a very good team player and gets some offensive rebounds, looks for her teammates and takes shots when she gets them so she is a good player.”

Bartley and Webster led Fairmont with 10 points each. A total of 11 Fairmont players scored to contribute to the victory.

Junior guard Makayla Cooper paced the Lady Bolts with 14 points and was the only Northmont player out of nine that scored to hit double figures.

Northmont plays at Fairborn on Monday (Baker Middle School), at Springfield on Wednesday and doesn’t play again until Wednesday, Jan. 3 when the Lady Bolts host Wayne.

FMT 17 39 52 57 – 57

NMT 09 21 29 44 – 44

Fairmont: Kierra Thornton 3, Olivia Frank 4, Mali Morgan-Elliott 7, Jamie Pacenta 6, Madeline Westbeld 3, Madison Bartley 10, Makira Webster 10, Iyerian Alberts 2, Drew Heatherly 3, Ashley Daniels 7, Emma Martcheva 2. Totals: 20-12-57.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 14, Sydney McGilton 1, Kaitlyn McCrary 5, Jenna Hoschouer 2, Anna Mangen 2, Salena Roberts 3, Camryn Nadir 4, Shalaya Heath 5, Gabby Kline 8. Totals: 13-15-44.

3-point goals: Fairmont 5 (Webster 2, Morgan-Elliott, Heatherly, Daniels); Northmont 3 Cooper 2, Roberts).

Records: Fairmont 5-3 (3-1), Northmont 4-3 (1-3).

Gabby Kline scores inside the paint against Fairmont. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_GabbyKline.jpg Gabby Kline scores inside the paint against Fairmont. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Salena Roberts drives past Kierra Thornton. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_SalenaRoberts-1.jpg Salena Roberts drives past Kierra Thornton. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Makayla Cooper scores on a fast-break early in the game http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_MakaylaCooper-1.jpg Makayla Cooper scores on a fast-break early in the game Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

