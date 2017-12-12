Clapp honored for 20 years

CLAYTON — Northmont Board of Education Vice President Bruce Clapp participated in his last meeting as a board member on Monday evening at Northmont High School.

Mr. Clapp is stepping down at the end of this year and the board took time to recognize him and the achievements he has been a part of during his 20 years on the board.

Board President Linda Blum gave an emotional speech stating, “We didn’t journey together for any other reason than to continue the excellence of Northmont City Schools. It’s been a joy taking this trip with you and I know this journey has changed lives.”

Mrs. Blum listed several of the shared accomplishments of their combined tenure.

“Most of the evidence of our work is subtle,” Blum said. “During your tenure, we have worked closely with our administrative team who I can definitely say are as passionate and energized by their vision of Northmont’s future as we are. You have left footprints on our hearts and we will never be the same.”

She then read a resolution declaring Mr. Clapp a friend of education. Mr. Clapp thanked the board for their time together and his family for the amount of time they had to sacrifice for him to follow this passion.

Additionally, the Superintendent’s Helping Hands award was given to John Grieshop. Dr. Jason Inkrott and Mr. Brian Wissman recommended Mr. Grieshop for the award as a volunteer who is committed to the Northmont Band. Mr. Grieshop drives the band’s semi to all games and competitions, as well as parades.

Mr. Wissman stated that even though Mr. Grieshop has no children in band, he continues to be available for anything that he is called upon to do and sometimes at a moment’s notice.

Blum commented about the visibility of the semi and the “pride of this community when we see it on the highway and at events.” Superintendent Tony Thomas said he appreciated the talent and patience it takes to drive this vehicle when he saw Mr. Grieshop park “in a very tight spot at an Elder game.”

The next scheduled meeting of the Northmont Board of Education is Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Northwood Elementary.

Bruce Clapp and the rest of the Northmont Board – left to right – Dr. Gerry Espeleta, Mrs. Jane Woodie, Clapp, Mrs. Linda Blum, Mr. Tony Thomas, Ms. Ann Bernardo, Mr. Ryan Pullins, Mr. Tom Walker. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_NorthmontBoard.jpg Bruce Clapp and the rest of the Northmont Board – left to right – Dr. Gerry Espeleta, Mrs. Jane Woodie, Clapp, Mrs. Linda Blum, Mr. Tony Thomas, Ms. Ann Bernardo, Mr. Ryan Pullins, Mr. Tom Walker. Contributed photos Superintendent Helping Hands Award– left to right – Superintendent Tony Thomas, award winner John Grieshop, Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott, Band Director Brian Wissman. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_SupHelpHands.jpg Superintendent Helping Hands Award– left to right – Superintendent Tony Thomas, award winner John Grieshop, Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott, Band Director Brian Wissman. Contributed photos Linda Blum presents Bruce Clapp with a resolution recognizing his 20 years on the Northmont Board of Education. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_Blum_Clapp.jpg Linda Blum presents Bruce Clapp with a resolution recognizing his 20 years on the Northmont Board of Education. Contributed photos