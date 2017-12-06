Former Northmont students die in crash

BUTLER TWP. — Kyle Gross, 20, of Clayton and his girlfriend Kaitlin Bradley, 19, of Lewisburg, both died in a crash on Meeker Road just north of Interstate 70 in Butler Twp. early Sunday morning. Both were former students at Northmont High School.

According to Butler Twp. Police, the 2009 Nissan the pair were in was traveling south on Meeker Road when the driver apparently lost control and struck a tree. Excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to township Police Chief John Porter. Gross and Bradley were both ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to his obituary, Gross was a four year lettermen in the Northmont wrestling program. He was also a graduate of the Miami Valley CTC – Machine Trades program. He was employed at Beau Townsend Nissan and had attended Sinclair Community College in the Business Administration program. Funeral services for Gross will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd, Englewood.

According to Bradley’s obituary, she was a former student at Northmont High School. She graduated from Tri County North High School class of 2016 and the Miami Valley CTC – Animal Care Management. Kaitlin was working at Perfect Paws Grooming in Lewisburg. She enjoyed cheerleading, playing sports, being with her friends and caring for animals. Funeral services for Bradley will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 8 at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Bradley http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_KaitlinBradley.jpg Bradley Gross http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_KyleGross.jpg Gross