Northmont to host Science Mania Day

CLAYTON — On Saturday, December 2 from 1:30 until 4 p.m., Northmont Middle School will be hosting the annual Science Mania Day!

This is a Science Fun Day, targeted for any students in grades 2 – 6. The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team will be participating in a day long Build-Event exhibition, including Battery Buggy, Hovercrafts, Roller Coasters, Towers and Wright Stuff. All of these exhibitions will be open for viewing by the general public.

At the same time, Science Olympiad team members will be running a large variety of hands-on science booths, with experiments and activities targeted for elementary age students. These activities will cover all areas of science, including Anatomy, Astronomy, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Epidemiology, Forensic Science, Herpetology, Optics and Physics.

This is a fundraiser for the Science Olympiad team, and admission is $2 per person at the door. There will also be concession foods and baked goods offered for sale inside; along with a Raffle table full of holiday gift options donated from local businesses.

Any and all elementary students and their parents are invited to attend – do some fun activities, watch some really neat events, and get excited about science.

The Science Mania event is generously supported by donations from the following area businesses: Bob Evans, Buffalo Wild Wings, Company 7 Barbecue, Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Dragons, Do It Best Hardware, Gallery Home Furnishings, Penn Station, Rapid Fired Pizza, State Farm Insurance, and Uptown Hair Studio.

Elementary students attending Science Mania 2016, preparing for an Optics activity, led by Allayna Rose and Jocelynn Asbra. Contributed photo