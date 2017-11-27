Bodiker named ‘Student of the Month’

ENGLEWOOD — Recently, the Northmont Rotary recognized Emma Bodiker as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.

Bodiker, an Honor Society member, is also a 4 year member of the Northmont Marching Band (serving as Section Leader as a senior), has played school and club softball for all 4 years of high school, and has volunteered as a Peer Tutor.

The recipient of various awards for her artwork, she has also maintained a rigorous curriculum and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. Bodiker is involved in her church and participates in a variety of youth activities as well as volunteering in church outreach/mission projects.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Emma Bodiker is pictured with Dr. Jason Inkrott, Northmont High School principal. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_EmmaBodiker.jpg Emma Bodiker is pictured with Dr. Jason Inkrott, Northmont High School principal. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

