Bodiker named ‘Student of the Month’

ENGLEWOOD — Recently, the Northmont Rotary recognized Emma Bodiker as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.
Bodiker, an Honor Society member, is also a 4 year member of the Northmont Marching Band (serving as Section Leader as a senior), has played school and club softball for all 4 years of high school, and has volunteered as a Peer Tutor.
The recipient of various awards for her artwork, she has also maintained a rigorous curriculum and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. Bodiker is involved in her church and participates in a variety of youth activities as well as volunteering in church outreach/mission projects.
The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.
Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.