Union holds Christmas celebration

UNION — The City of Union held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, November 26 at 6 p.m. at the corner of Montgomery Street and Martindale Road at Fire Station 81.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the station at 6 p.m. on a Union fire engine thrilling the hundreds of children and their families in attendance.

Parents brought cameras to take pictures of Santa with their children against a seasonal backdrop for a holiday keepsake.

The City of Union Park Board and Union Fire and Rescue Department, sponsors of the event, provided free cookies while hot chocolate was prepared by City Manager John Applegate.

Many families in attendance generously donated nonperishable food and canned goods for the Northmont F.I.S.H. food pantry.

