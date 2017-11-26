Englewood hosts Holiday Open House

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Holiday Open House Celebration was held at the Englewood Government Center on Saturday, November 25.

The Englewood Civic Band led by Conductor Teckla Dando performed holiday music at 6:30 p.m. while Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived to the holiday celebration at 7 p.m.

Balloon animals were made for children throughout the evening. Cookies were provided by the Festival and Arts Commission to those in attendance.

Englewood Councilman Tom Franz was set to step up to the microphone to sing Christmas Carols for the audience but chickened out at the last minute.

Hats off to Ryan Kruse, director of the Earl Heck Community Center, for coordinating the evening’s events and for setting up the chairs for the Civic Band and for audience members to view the performance inside the council chambers.

Carter Evans, age 5, tells Santa Claus what he would like for Christmas this year Saturday evening at the City of Englewood's annual Holiday Open House. Conductor Teckla Dando leads the Englewood Civic Band during a performance of, 'Let it Snow.'