Homes to be demolished

CLAYTON — Homes that have been abandoned and left in a state of disrepair have been targeted for demolition by the City of Clayton.

The city received a $75,000 Community Development Block Grant from Montgomery County. Those funds will be used to demolish five residential homes in various locations throughout the city. The only money spent by the city was for environmental surveys at each demolition site. The total cost for all five surveys was approximately $2,500, according to Development Director Jack Kuntz.

“That is a pretty good investment to get five residential houses torn down, and that includes the environmental abatement that each house had to go under prior to demolition,” Kuntz said. “The reason this is so important is, one of the first things city council told me when I started here a year and a half ago was that there really needed to be concentration on removing residential blight from the community. That is something that also came through loud and clear from our residents during the community forums we held for our Land Use update.”

Kuntz said the city identified properties in significant disrepair in different neighborhoods that were having a negative impact on the community as a whole. The five homes targeted for demolition by the end of this year are located on Melody Road, Rinehart Road, Union Road south of Salem Pike, Inwood Avenue and another on North Main Street that has been damaged by fire. That property is located across from the south entrance to Meijer.

“Those are five residential blights that we are going to be able to get down with minimal cost to the city,” Kuntz noted. “By the end of the year there are six to seven other residential structures that property owners are going take down as a result of our proactive code enforcement program. In the last year and a half we have been able to take down approximately a dozen residential properties that were blights to the community.”

Kuntz stated that after the fire damaged home on North Main Street is torn down it will be the third home on Main Street alone to be torn down over the last 18 months.

“Main Street was a specific area that residents had told us that they wanted us to concentrate on as far as removing blight,” Kuntz noted. “I feel like we have had a very successful beginning to addressing the blight situation in our city with no cost to the tax payers aside from the environmental survey expense.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year at the very latest, according to Kuntz. Bladecutters is the company hired to do the demolition work. That company submitted the lowest bid to complete the work. The city entered into a contract with Bladecutters, which has 60 days to complete the project.

This home on Melody Road is one of five residential blights set to be demolished before the end of this year. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_MelodyRoad-1.jpg This home on Melody Road is one of five residential blights set to be demolished before the end of this year. Photo by Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest

Clayton to remove residential blight from city

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

