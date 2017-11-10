Team VAP supports hurricane relief efforts

ENGLEWOOD — The Team Members at Value Added Packaging, Inc., located in Englewood at 44 Lau Parkway, spent this fall collecting bottled water for their Hurricane Relief Bottled Water Drive to help those affected in Texas and Florida.

Team VAP ended their efforts with great success with over 100 cases of bottled water collected within a period of a couple months’ time. Value Added Packaging also partnered with two other companies and filled a truck load full of cases of bottled water that were recently delivered to those in need in Texas and in Florida.

VAP is a custom box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way our customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated in to their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows our customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595 or email: info@vapmanaged.com

