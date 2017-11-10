Northmont vet makes 100th blood donation

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Animal Clinic will celebrate Dr. Steve Dicke with a round of applause, plus some barks and meows, when he arrives wearing his new Community Blood Center “Donor for Life – 100 LTD” jacket. Steve made his milestone 100th lifetime blood donation Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Dayton Donor Center.

“It must have been 30 years ago,” Steve said about his first donation and the beginning of his journey to 100 donations. “My wife had an illness and we thought she might need blood.”

Steve was born in Dayton, grew up in Kettering and got his degree in Animal Science at Ohio State. He and his wife Debbie moved to Englewood in 1981 and bought the Northmont Animal Clinic. He’s been in practice for 38 years.

Their sons Nate and Kyle are both Northmont High School and OSU graduates. Kyle is an equity analyst in Chicago and Nate followed his dad into a career as a vet. He graduated from The Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine and is now an associate at the Northmont Animal Clinic.

Steve’s blood type is O positive, the universal donor for Rh positive patients. He’s also a CMV-negative donor, which means no exposure to the cytomegalovirus. Hospitals prefer CMV-negative blood for children and to ensure the safety of blood transfusions to newborns.

Steve is a regular at the Dayton CBC and donates three or four times a year. “I come when I have a moment,” he said. “It feels good to contribute to the community.”

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

Clayton donor Dr. Steve Dicke made his milestone 100th lifetime blood donation Thursday, Nov. 9. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_SteveDicke.jpg Clayton donor Dr. Steve Dicke made his milestone 100th lifetime blood donation Thursday, Nov. 9. Contributed photo

A round of applause, and paws, for Dr. Steve

Staff Report

