NJROTC completes annual inspection

CLAYTON — On November 7 Northmont High School’s NJROTC completed its 22nd annual military inspection.

The inspection was conducted by the Area Three Manager, Commander Joseph Hankins from Naval Service Training Command in Great Lakes, IL. An Annual Military Inspection is an examination or review of the personnel (cadets and instructors), facilities and equipment of an NJROTC unit. The inspection gives the commander a look into the organization and readiness of a Unit.

Commander Hankins inspected the instructor’s operation of the Unit including financial, facilities, instructional and overall morale of the cadets. The cadets Staff are inspected on how they operate the Supply and Administration of the Unit as well as their running of the day’s events.

Northmont’s NJROTC is commanded by cadet Commanding Officer LCDR Taylor Selman and the Executive Officer cadet Lt. Collin McClure. Together those two cadets lead the annual military inspection of the company of cadets. Also providing guidance are the Cadet Master Chief, W. Collins, cadet Ensigns A. Williams, L. Stickler, D. Polen, and R. Moran who command one of the four platoons of about 28 cadets, each.

Commander Hankins inspected all 120 cadets in attendance and when addressing the Unit, at the ceremonial phase, he thanked the School Board and high school Administrative Team, there as observers, for their support of the Unit. He further commented on the impressive parent support as there were many of the cadet’s parents in attendance. Lastly he commented on how incredible the cadets and staff performed during both the inspection of the cadets and during the presentation of the company ceremony.

How well Northmont did will decide in large part whether or not the Unit earns the title of Distinguished Unit at the end of the year.

Cadet A. Williams with his platoon ready for inspection as CDR Hankins approaches. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_NJROTC_1.jpg Cadet A. Williams with his platoon ready for inspection as CDR Hankins approaches. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach James Griffin, senior chief, USN (retired) Northmont High School NJROTC by email: jgriffin@northmontschools.net

