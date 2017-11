Planet Fitness opens

Planet Fitness in Northmont Plaza held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Pictured left to right is Planet Fitness employee Mike McKenna, Englewood Mayor Patricia Burnside, Northmont Chamber CEO Cathy Hutton, Englewood Development Director Bill Singer, Planet Fitness personnel Adam Hintz and Damian Mackessy (scissors), Chambers members Missy Renner, Steve Henne, and Cathy McGrail, Biggest Loser star Dani Allen, Dayton Boys & Girls Club CEO Terence Hayes, Chamber member Lisa Nussman, and Planet Fitness personnel Ashley Sanborn, Effie Neff and Steven Reider.

Planet Fitness in Northmont Plaza held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Pictured left to right is Planet Fitness employee Mike McKenna, Englewood Mayor Patricia Burnside, Northmont Chamber CEO Cathy Hutton, Englewood Development Director Bill Singer, Planet Fitness personnel Adam Hintz and Damian Mackessy (scissors), Chambers members Missy Renner, Steve Henne, and Cathy McGrail, Biggest Loser star Dani Allen, Dayton Boys & Girls Club CEO Terence Hayes, Chamber member Lisa Nussman, and Planet Fitness personnel Ashley Sanborn, Effie Neff and Steven Reider.