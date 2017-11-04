F.I.S.H. needs donations for food pantry

F.I.S.H. has worked in the Northmont School District 44 Years; we have been blessed to have great sponsors and wonderful volunteers who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and work.

Englewood mayor, Pat Burnside, presented us with a proclamation declaring November 16th as

“November F.I.S.H. Day.”

In the years we have been in existence we will never know the pounds of food we have distributed or the many pieces of clothing the residents have benefited from. Winter is a very special time when we see all the children at the schools wearing the hats the ladies have handmade or the new coat they got at the clothes closet. The Northmont schools work with the children and do food drives; it is so neat to see the children coming to school with their donation in their coat pocket or book bag so proud to help.

We have a great location, a nice work space, conference room, stock room and large office in the 1st building. The second building houses our Clothes Closet where families come to pick up free clothing for their families.

We will give our Harvest food box on November 10. We have 205 northmont residents signed up to receive food for the holiday. In addition, Salem Church of God will provide all the families with a turkey. This is a joyous time of year, but it also brings hardships to the less fortunate with higher utility bills.

The Christmas food box will be given out on December 15. There are many families on the adoption program. There are sponsors who are sponsoring the families Christmas. The food pantry is in need of items to fill the shelves in the stockroom.

We accept donations every day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 102 Englewood, Ohio 45322 or dropped of at the office at 265 Smith Drive Englewood, Ohio 45315.

Candy Gauldin Northmont FISH

Reach Northmont FISH at (937) 836-4807. The FISH facility is located at 265 Smith Dr., Englewood.

