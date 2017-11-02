Candidates and issues on the Nov. 7 ballot

DAYTON — Early voting for the November 7 election continues through Monday in the run up to election day. Early voting will take place at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, 451 W. Third Street in Dayton. There will be free parking for early voters. Public parking is available in the County Parking Garage located at 40 Vista View Drive in Dayton.

Voting hours are standard across Ohio on the following schedule:

November 4 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 5 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 6 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, November 7. Also, absentee ballots may be dropped off at county Board of Elections offices until 7:30 p.m.

In addition to state and county initiatives, Clayton voters will have two candidates running for mayor and will vote on council at large candidates.

Englewood voters have three running for council.

Union voters have three candidates for council.

Phillipsburg has five candidates running vying for four council seats.

Clay Township has three candidates vying for two trustee seats.

Northmont School Board has three candidates. Candidates are:

City of Clayton Mayor (Elect 1)

Joyce Deitering (incumbent)

Mike Stevens

City of Clayton – Council at large (Elect 3)

Brendan R. Bachman

Tina M. Kelly (incumbent)

Greg Merkle (incumbent)

Englewood City Council (Elect 3)

Andrew Gough (incumbent)

Michael Kline (incumbent)

Jim Silko (incumbent)

Union City Council (Elect 3)

David Blackwell (incumbent)

Helen Oberer (incumbent)

Robin M. Perkins (incumbent)

Phillipsburg Council (Elect 4)

Doug Allen

Steven B. Booker (incumbent)

Paul J. Gibson (incumbent)

Keith D. Koontz (incumbent)

Charles W. Marquis (incumbent)

Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs

No candidate filed

Clay Township Trustee (Elect 2)

Jeffery J. Requarth

Dave Vore (incumbent)

Dale Winner (incumbent)

Northmont School Board (Elect 3)

Linda Blum (incumbent)

Chris G. Pulos

Jane A. Woodie (incumbent)

Local Issues

Clayton voters have both a Fire and EMS Levy (Issue 7) a renewal of a 3.5 mills levy as well as a Police Levy (Issue 8) also a renewal of a 3.5 mills levy on the ballot, neither of which will increase taxes.

Village of Phillipsburg will decide on Issue 20, an ordinance asking voters to increase the annual income tax rate from 1.5 percent to 2 percent.

Clay Township voters will decide on Issue 24 which seeks an additional 3.5 mills levy for Fire and EMS services.

