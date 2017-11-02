Richard Shell scholarship fund established

DAYTON – Northmont’s late educator and community treasure, Mr. Richard L. Shell, has been honored by his family and friends with the establishment of a scholarship to help and encourage Northmont graduates to continue their respective educational and career advancement to accredited colleges and universities, and to approved trade schools.

This scholarship has been founded with the oversight and approval of his beloved cousin, Mrs. Jean A. Plunkett (also a retired career educator), and under the auspices of and secured by The Dayton Foundation, the highly-esteemed community foundation that has been helping people to help others in Greater Dayton and beyond for nearly a century.

Gifts, which are ideal for year-end giving, are tax deductible and should be directed to:

The Dayton Foundation

Richard “Dick” Shell Scholarship Fund, #7986

Attn: Ms. Tracie Boshears, Senior Staff Accountant

40 N. Main St., Suite 500

Dayton, Ohio 45423

www.daytonfoundation.org

Please pass the good news on to our fellow alumni and help send a Thunderbolt graduate to school.

• Credit Card

Please visit https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift/Shell.html

• Checks

Please make your check or money orders payable to The Dayton Foundation (TDF) with a note on the memo line that your gift is for the Richard “Dick” Shell Scholarship Fund, #7986. Please mail your contribution to:

The Dayton Foundation

40 N. Main St., Suite 500

Dayton, Ohio 45423

(937) 222-0410 or toll free at 1-877-222-0410

Gifts given via checks, money orders or credit cards are tax deductible for federal income tax purposes, up to 50 percent of your Adjusted Gross Income. Amounts given over and above this may be carried forward and deducted for up to 5 years beyond the year you make your gift.

• Securities

Please provide written instructions to your broker, specifying the number and type of shares to be transferred, and send a copy to Ms. Tracie Boshears, senior staff accountant at The Dayton Foundation, to ensure your gift will be properly credited. If your brokerage firm does not have an account for TDF, Ms. Boshears will assist you in transferring shares to another firm with whom TDF has made arrangements for discounted transaction fees.

Giving stock that you have owned for over a year is tax deductible in amounts up to 30 percent of your Adjusted Gross Income. Amounts exceeding this limit may be deducted for up to 5 additional years. The donor also avoids paying any long-term capital gains tax on the stock’s increased value. Other marketable securities provide similar tax-saving advantages.

• Life Insurance Policies

If you would like to donate a life insurance policy that is no longer needed, please contact a member of TDF’s Development Department. At the time you make the gift, you can take a charitable deduction approximately equal to the policy’s cash value. If you are continuing to pay annual premiums, those premiums will become tax deductible each year.

• All Other Gifts

Please contact a member of TDF’s Development Department at (937) 222-0410, toll free at 1-877-222-0410 or info@daytonfoundation.org to discuss your intended gift.

Contributions through an employer’s matching gift program, if applicable, are also welcome and appreciated.

