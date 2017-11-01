Posted on by

Car hits Englewood business

By Ron Nunnari - Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Englewood Police and Fire personnel check a motorist and her vehicle at CR Butts Discount Tobacco after the driver failed to brake and struck the building shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.


ENGLEWOOD — Shortly after 4:30 p.m. a woman pulling into a parking spot at CR Butts Discount Tobacco on Taywood Road failed to brake, jumped the parking block and hit the building just missing the entrance door.

The impact sent beverages flying out of a cooler standing against the wall the car struck and onto the interior floor of the business. The Pontiac Vibe did not appear to sustain any damage and the driver was able to walk without assistance to a medic vehicle for evaluation.

The building sustained minor damage but the impact unsettled employees inside. No one was injured. Englewood medics arrived on the scene within two minutes.

