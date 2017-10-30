Historic Photo: Remembering the Veterans

ENGLEWOOD — Unlike Memorial Day, established to memorialize dead veterans, Veterans Day honors all service members.

The Randolph Township Historical Society History Center has memorabilia honoring World War II veterans. The Army uniform on the left belonged to Robert Woolery, a sergeant with the 20th Repair Squadron of the 20th Air Depot Group. He returned home safely and was discharged in 1945.

The Navy uniform on the right was worn by Harold Hogar, who served in the Panama Canal Zone aboard the USS Roosevelt. A career Navy man, he also served in the Korean War.

Not pictured are another uniform blouse worn by Hogar and a pilot’s leather flight jacket worn by Paul T. Woolery, a member of the 366th Fighter Squadron.

The History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, is open by special appointment from November through March. Call 832-8358 to make arrange a visit.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Randolph Township Historical Society meetings at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 832-8358.

