Howard & Schroeder named Athletes of Month

ENGLEWOOD — Emily Howard and Austin Schroeder were recently honored as the Athletes of the Month for the Month of October by the Northmont Rotary.

Howard is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls soccer team. The award recognizes Howard’s contributions on the soccer field, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

Schroeder, a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity soccer team. In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the soccer field, Schroeder makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Emily Howard with her Athlete of the Month award. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_EmilyHoward_AOM.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Emily Howard with her Athlete of the Month award. Contributed photo Austin Schroeder is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AustinSchroeder_AOM.jpg Austin Schroeder is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

