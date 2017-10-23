Planet Fitness to hold grand opening

ENGLEWOOD — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone® announced a new location in Englewood located at 606 Taywood Road.

Planet Fitness is celebrating the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. and plans to donate to the local boys & Girls Club. There will also be exciting giveaways and offer raffles to lucky guests through 7 p.m. Free pizza will be available and Danni Allen from the Biggest Loser will also be at the event to share her fitness journey, tips and lead group workouts. Additionally, Planet Fitness will present an oversized check in the amount of $2,500 to a local Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Club is a non-profit organization working to help youth of all backgrounds – with a special concern for those who need it most – develop the qualities to become responsible citizens and leaders.

The facility boasts 23,817 total square feet and offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds*, massage chairs*, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more. The new facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additionally, Planet Fitness has extended its judgement free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation™”. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, and STOMP Out Bullying, the leading anti-bullying organization in the United States, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

“We’re thrilled to bring our new Judgement Free fitness experience to Englewood, and we encourage everyone to come check out the new club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about,” said Chad Fitton, Planet Fitness franchisee. “We are also honored to celebrate our grand opening with the local Boys & Girls Club. At Planet Fitness, we are fortunate to help change people’s lives every day, and we are thrilled to support an important organization that is positively impacting the lives of so many children in our community.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and unlimited small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe @ pf ® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while.

Base memberships are just $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment through November 16.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is $21.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,400-plus Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits (*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location).

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with “Planet of Triumphs,” an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the company’s belief that ‘everyone belongs’. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).

Planet Fitness is celebrating the opening of its new Englewood location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. at 606 Taywood Road in the Northmont Plaza. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_PlanetFitness.jpg Planet Fitness is celebrating the opening of its new Englewood location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. at 606 Taywood Road in the Northmont Plaza. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest