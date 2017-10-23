Town Hall to address opiate problem

CLAYTON — The Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition, a local non-profit whose goal is to promote a drug-free community by increasing public awareness of the harmful effects of heroin, opiates, and illegal prescription drugs, today announced that they will be hosting a “Right Time, Right Place” Town Hall on Monday, October 23.

The event will be held at the Salem Church of God located at 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton at 6:30 p.m. This is a free and open to the public. Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, along with other team members will be addressing the magnitude of the opiate problem in the county, what law enforcement is doing to help reduce the supply of opiates, and have an open dialogue with residents on what they can do to help combat the epidemic.

In addition, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will also be accepting unwanted or expired medication at the event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Needles, biohazard materials, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications.

Year-to-date, Montgomery County has seen nearly 3,221 overdoses, and 520 overdose deaths. Both of which surpass 2016 numbers.

“We’ve got to stop the stigma that this is only a problem of a 60-year-old junkie shooting up in an alley. The people being affected are a part of your everyday working class,” said Plummer “This epidemic consumes no specific race, gender, or age. It affects everyone.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, along with other team members will be addressing the magnitude of the opiate problem in the county tonight at the Salem Church of God located at 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton at 6:30 p.m. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_PhilPlummer.jpg Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, along with other team members will be addressing the magnitude of the opiate problem in the county tonight at the Salem Church of God located at 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton at 6:30 p.m. Contributed photo

Event to take place at Salem Church of God

Staff Report

For more information about the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition, please visit www.mcdrugfree.org.

For more information about the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition, please visit www.mcdrugfree.org.