Clarks win Clayton’s VIP Award

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton 2017 Summer VIP award winner is Bill and Maryann Clark at 170 Springway Drive. The property was selected the winner out of 22 properties nominated for the summer months.

Bill works for DHL Logistics and Maryann is a nurse at S.W. Ohio Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists. Bill has lived at the house for the past 19 years and they’ve lived there together since marrying in 2007. They’re excited to announce they’re expecting their third grandson on November 5th.

The Clarks started with the home renovations shortly after being married, working on the interior and exterior of the home throughout the past ten years. The exterior renovations have included a new slate walkway and porch to complement the new house color and roof. The Clark’s have cut multiple new flower beds into the landscape These new flower beds included the planting of over 130 new perennials and 15 new trees including a River Birch, Miss Kim Lilac, Ivory Silk Lilac and Prairie Fire Crab Apples. Just within the past 12 months they’ve added five Cold Hardy Crape Myrtle Trees, seven Cold Hardy Hibiscus Bushes, a Blue Chinese Wisteria Tree and a Saucer Magnolia Tree.

Bill doesn’t consider all the landscaping and upkeep as work however, saying he considers it a labor of love. The work is well worth it and the results make them extremely proud when they get a chance to sit back and look at all they’ve accomplished over the years at the property. The transformation has been amazing and they’d like to thank all of those who nominated and voted for their property.

The City of Clayton will be accepting nominations for properties that have great fall landscaping and decorations, including those properties decorated for Halloween until October 31st. Clayton will also be taking nominations for properties that are decorated for the winter holidays through the end of December. Staff will take pictures of those “winter” properties at night when the lights are sparkling in the winter cold.

Bill and Maryann Clark in front of their beautifully landscaped home at 170 Springway Drive.

Reach the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500 or visit http://www.clayton.oh.us

