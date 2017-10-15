Wee Bolts Winter Guard to hold clinics

CLAYTON — Northmont Wee Bolts Winter Guard will hold clinics and information meetings on Tuesday, October 24 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church, 6600 Salem Avenue, Clayton and Wednesday, October 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Janice Ward Center, 235 E. Salem St., Clayton.

The Northmont Wee Bolts will perform at MidEast Performance Association (MEPA) throughout the season.

Northmont Winter Guard is open to anyone in grades 1-6 in the Northmont School District. Those trying out should come dressed in athletic apparel such as leggings, gym shorts, and a T-shirt.

If you cannot attend but are interested in the program please contact Patty Staley at nwbcolorguard@aol.com or call (937) 231-8739.

