Northmont Drama Club to present ‘The Crucible’

CLAYTON — There is something evil in Salem! The Northmont Drama Club is proud to present the classic American tale of fear and hysteria, Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible.’

In the small town of Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls suddenly falls ill and the town seeks answers. When the word “witch” is uttered, the town descends into chaos and fear. Anyone can be accused and no one is safe.

Seniors Lindsey Mutter and Maggie Salata lead a star studded cast of students as the Northmont Drama Club puts a more modern twist on this historical craze.

Performances will be at the Northmont High School Auditorium on Thursday, October 19, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. All performances cost $5 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_NorthmontDramaClub.jpg

Staff Report

For more information, please contact the director, Mr. Ranger Puterbaugh, at rputerbaugh@northmontschools.net.

For more information, please contact the director, Mr. Ranger Puterbaugh, at rputerbaugh@northmontschools.net.