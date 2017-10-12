Erby sentenced for fatal shooting of girlfriend

DAYTON – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday that Tyrell Daunte Erby, 18, of Trotwood, was sentenced to a total of 9 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Taylor Lynette McKee, of Union, on February 3, 2017.

On Friday, February 3, Erby called 911 and reported that his girlfriend, 20‐year-old Taylor McKee, had been shot. Trotwood police officers responded and located the deceased body of the victim in a bedroom inside Erby’s Horrell Road home. After initially telling officers that the victim had been shot while walking outside, he eventually admitted that he shot the victim inside the bedroom.

On February 13 Erby was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of Reckless Homicide, one count of Tampering With Evidence, and one count of Obstructing Official Business. The homicide count also included a three‐year firearm specification.

Erby pled guilty as charged on August 23 to the Tampering With Evidence and Obstructing Official Business counts. On September 27, after a bench trial, the defendant was found guilty as charged on the homicide count.

Tyrell Erby http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_Tyrell_Erby.jpg Tyrell Erby

Union woman found dead at scene by police