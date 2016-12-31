Mat Men place 6th overall at GMVWA

FAIRBORN – Northmont’s varsity wrestling team placed sixth overall December 27 & 28 at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at Wright State’s Ervin J. Nutter Center.

A total of 64 teams competed in the tournament, which was broken down into the large school and small schools divisions. Among the large schools the Thunderbolts placed fourth overall with 120 points behind Dublin Coffman (177), Butler (146) and Kentucky Simon Kenton (132.5).

Perennial power Graham Local topped all teams with a team total of 311 points to win the small school division, but wrestlers from large and small schools faced each other throughout the tournament.

Five Northmont wrestlers placed in top eight in their respective weight classes. Chad Craft placed 2nd in the 120 pound weight class while twin brother Chase Craft placed 2nd at 126. Andrew Knick placed 5th in the 113 pound weight class. Gabe “The” Newburg placed 7th at 182 and Chuck Saul placed 8th at heavyweight.

The Thunderbolts’ goal was to place among the top five teams, but an illness prevented one wrestler from competing during the second day. If he could have competed Northmont would have accumulated more teams points.

“One of our goals this year was to be among the top five at the Holiday, not meaning just the large school division, but fifth overall out of 64 teams and we missed it by about 12 points,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “Dylan Moran was sick the second day and he qualified for the quarterfinals and was 3-0 so all he had to do was win one more match to place, but he had to go home because he was very ill. We missed some points there but of the kids we had left we had five place, which is the most we’ve had place in this tournament in the last 10 years, so those five scored a lot of points that allowed us to get close to our goal.”

The Holiday Tournament attracts many top teams from throughout Ohio as well as schools from Kentucky and Indiana, so those that place among the top eight achieved their success by battling through very tough competition.

“Any time you can place in that tournament among the top eight against wrestlers from 64 teams, you are doing a pretty god job,” Newburg noted. “It’s a lot of hard matches and most of our guys wrestled six to eight matches. This tournament is a good indication of where we need to be. This is probably the first meet of the year where we can tell how we match up against everybody else. Butler wrestled well and had five placers too. With Moran not able to score more points we weren’t able to reach our goal to be among the top five. But our kids are really working hard and we just need to tweak a few things and work on some things at the bottom that we are lacking and that we worked on today (Saturday morning) and hopefully each week we will continue to get better so that by the time we see Butler again next Friday and Saturday at the Fairfield Invitational we can kind of close the gap a little bit. That’s what we are looking to do is to close the gap on them and to be healthy by the time we reach the conference tournament and make a run.”

GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Top Eight placers by weight class

First Place

106: Tanner Jordan (Graham) tech. fall Devan Hendrix (Greeneview) 16-0

113: Jacob Edwards (Troy Christian) dec. Christian Wayt (West Branch) 5-3

120: Ronnie Pietro (Butler) dec. Chad Craft (Northmont) 4-0

126: Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona) pin Chase Craft (Northmont) 3:32

132: Mitch Moore (Graham Local) pin Elijah Perkins (Miamisburg) 3:46

138: Kamron Paulus (Milton-Union) dec. Jestin Love (Butler) 4-1

145: Dom Demas (Dub. Coffman) dec. Tyler Copeland (Wapakoneta) 9-3

152: Rocky Jordan (Graham Local) pin Zane Brown (Male) 0:42

160: Mason Smith (Walton-Verona) dec. Ryan Thomas (Graham Local) 5-3

170: Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton) maj. dec. Shota Sisco (Pick. Central) 16-3

182: Gage Braun (Graham Local) dec. Caleb Harris (Lak. West) 8-5

195: Kavan Sarver (Graham Local) dec. Joe Cochran (Springfield) 11-4

220: Johnny Shafer (Graham Local) dec. Landon Hall (Wapakoneta) 6-3

285: Ben Frye (Dub. Coffman) pin Brian Stears (Williamsburg) 3:09

Third Place

106: Ethan Turner (Troy Christian) maj. dec. Cole McGuire (Miamisburg) 11-2

113: Mason Kleinberg (Springboro) dec. Wade Monebrake (Eaton) 4-2

120: Brady Wells (Campbell Co.) pin Jakaria Hossan (Dub. Coffman) 2:36

126: Michael Sergent (Troy Christian) dec. Jovan Fuqua (Princeton) 8-3

132: Dante Castellano (Simon Kenton) dec. Jimmy Murphy (Milford) 11-6

138: Jensen Quinn (Lak. West) pin Collin Houston (Princeton) 3:53

145: Alex Kowal (Fenwick) pin Tanner Bey (Versailles) 2:13

152: Dylan Miller (West Branch) pin Joshua Campbell (Sum. Co. Day) 4:38

160: Noah Clary (Upper Sandusky) pin Chance Esmont (Pick. Central) 1:55

170: Cole Draper (Mohawk) dec. Lennox Wolak (Dub. Coffman) 7-5

182: Kyle Minor (Hudson) dec. Jerome Bey (Versailles) 3-1

195: Cole Cain (Anderson) dec. Jacob Rismiller (Versailles) 5-2

220: Connor Johnston (Upper Sandusky) dec. Jacob Charette (Centerville) 11-8

285: Hunter Ruber (Walton-Verona) dec. Tanner Kunz (Zane Trace) 7-4

Fifth Place

106: Matt Verdes (Butler) pin Logan Scott (Stebbins) 2:01

113: Andrew Knick (Northmont) dec. Alec Fulwider (Watkins Memorial) 5-1

120: Andrew Shaffer (Graham Local) forfeit Blake Roth (Walton-Verona)

126: Jeffrey Thomas (Graham Local) dec. Drew Saunier (Springboro) 9-8

132: Jayden Hefner (Wapakoneta) dec. Daniel Price (Mohawk) 4-1

138: Ben Yost (Dub. Coffman) pin Gavin Moore (Miami Trace) 3:51

145: Spencer Carpenter (Simon Kenton) forfeit Joey Sanchez (Graham)

152: Drew Wiechers (Centerville) dec. Jesse Younce (Carroll) 8-7

160: Logan Broskie (Olen. Orange) dec. Lance Miller (Covington) 1-0

170: Jonathan Moorman (Versailles) dec. Jacob Yost (Springfield) 2-1

182: Davin Snyder (Troy) forfeit Max Boyd (Watkins Memorial)

195: Jared Fenner (Miami Trace) dec. R.J. Tolliver (Wilmington) 3-1 SV

220: Bryce Houston (Olen. Orange) dec. Jevon Grant (Trotwood-Madison) 4-2

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) dec. Kevin Mason (Princeton) 3-2

Seventh Place

106: Isiah Macaraniag (Walton-Verona) maj. dec. Migdoel Ocasio (Simon Kenton) 11-0

113: Camron Neal (Preble Shawnee) forfeit Joe Pascale (Troy)

120: Isaiah Worthman (Cham. Julienne) dec. David Hasty (Stebbins) 3-0

126: Tanner Yenter (Campbell Co.) dec. Zach Williams (Del. Hayes) 4-2

132: Alex Rivera (Moore) dec. Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 8-2

138: Isaiah Stickley (Graham Local) dec. Salim Mardis (Simon Kenton) 11-10

145: Tristin Garcia (Male) dec. Micah Marshall (Cham. Julienne) 11-5

152: Hunter Thornsberry (Newark) dec. Wyatt Lefker (Williamsburg) 8-5

160: Parker Brown (Mohawk) dec. Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) 3-0

170: Max Miller (Centerville) dec. Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 5-2

182: Gabe Newburg (Northmont) dec. Carter Davidson (Del. Hayes) 8-2

195: Seth Campbell (Miamisburg) dec. Robert Marquez (Hamilton Twp.) 4-0

220: Grant Carlson (Tippecanoe) pin Bruno Pattison (Bellefontaine) 0:46

285: Seth Douglas (Troy Christian) dec. Chuck Saul (Northmont) 3-2

Pictured left to right are the Northmont wrestlers that placed in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament: Chad Craft, Chase Craft, Andrew Knick, Gabe Newburg and Chuck Saul. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2016/12/web1_GMVWAplacers.jpg Pictured left to right are the Northmont wrestlers that placed in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament: Chad Craft, Chase Craft, Andrew Knick, Gabe Newburg and Chuck Saul. Photos courtesy VNN

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

