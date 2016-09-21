Rotary making plans for annual auction

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently kicked off their annual auction planning with a meeting dedicated to making the 33rd Annual Rotary Auction a stellar success.

Sandy Williams, auction chairman, reviewed the plans for this year’s auction. She emphasized several features that would highlight the evening. To be held at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 West Wenger Road) on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.), the Dream Vacation is now a $5,000 package for which raffle tickets are available. You do not need to be present to win and raffle tickets can be purchased in advance from any Rotarian or at the auction.

There will be the usual silent auction tables as well as the live auction managed by Auctioneer Bob Hogstrom who volunteers his services every year to help the Rotary raise funds for their community projects. These activities include scholarships for Northmont and Miami Valley Career Technology Center students, support of Boy Scout Troop 325, and donations to Aullwood Farm and Center, the Kleptz YMCA, the American Cancer Society, as well as numerous Northmont City Schools programs and local community groups.

Tickets/Bidder Registration at $25 is available from any Rotary member and admits two people. Refreshments, beer and wine as well as hot snack items are all included in the ticket cost.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Auction Chairman Sandy Williams discussing plans for this year’s auction with members of the Northmont Rotary Club. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2016/09/web1_Rotary.jpg Auction Chairman Sandy Williams discussing plans for this year’s auction with members of the Northmont Rotary Club. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

