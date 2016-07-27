Englewood files joint grant application

ENGLEWOOD — City Council authorized City Manager Eric Smith to submit applications to the Ohio Public Works Commission for financial public works assistance at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Funding is being sought for three more water main replacement projects as well as a cooperative agreement with the cities of Union and Clayton to pay for the local share of the resurfacing of State Route 48 from Union-Phillipsburg Road to just south of Interstate 70. All three city councils have passed prior legislative agreements with the Ohio Department of Transportation committing to pay 20 percent of the local share of the repaving of 48.

According to Smith, a joint application improves but does not guarantee the chances for success of receiving funding in the highly competitive program.

“The only thing that is different this year from last is that John Applegate (Union city manager) and Rick Rose (Clayton city manager) and I have agreed to file a cooperative agreement with OPWC to pay for the 20 percent of the local share of the resurfacing of State Route 48, which is scheduled for next year,” Smith said. “It is an ODOT 80/20 program where 80 percent of the cost is picked up by ODOT and the other 20 percent is local share. It’s an expensive program because there is a lot of street there.”

For Englewood, the local share is estimated to be approximately $275,000. Union’s share is estimated at $80,000 and Clayton’s share at $27,000.

The funding is for the 2018 program, but ODOT’s fiscal year begins July 1, 2017. Smith said he felt ODOT might try to perform the project sometime next summer.

“It’s nice for all three of us to get together and agree on filing a joint application,” Smith added.

Englewood will serve as the lead agency to file the application with Union and Clayton serving as signatories on the application.

The Englewood Government Center is located at 333 West National Rd., Englewood.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

