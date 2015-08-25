Rotary hosts business owner & school official

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently learned about Ruff Transport. This service provides transportation for rescue dogs and was started by and is operated by Northmont native Donna Ruff.

Rotary also received an update about the construction at the new Northmont High School. Bob McClintock, construction supervisor and former assistant superintendent, provided the information with special attention to the digital and security aspects of the building as well as elaborating on the improved square footage and traffic patterns to improve student flow through the halls and relieve congestion.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

