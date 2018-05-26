Northmont linemen hone skills

CLAYTON — It isn’t quite the end of May but a handful of Northmont varsity football players gathered at the stadium Saturday morning for a defensive drill.

Defensive Line Coach John Brands met with five of his players to work on a pass rush drill. The players had to strong arm two blocking dummies and then simulate rushing the quarterback. The drill required the lineman to square up their hips with the sideline as they fought past the blocking dummies before racing toward the imaginary quarterback.

At noon Northmont Head Coach Tony Broering held a practice for the annual Miami Valley Football Coaches Association North vs. South football All-Star game, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Centerville High School. Broering will serve as head coach of the North and Marcus Colvin of Chaminade Julienne will lead the South.

