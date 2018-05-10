Wildcats upset Northmont in softball tourney

CLAYTON — Northmont, the No. 3 seed in the Dayton 3 Division I softball sectional was upset Wednesday by No. 17 seed Springfield 4-2.

The Lady Bolts drew 12 walks and left 14 base runners stranded in the loss.

Cassy Lewis struck out eight, issued three walks, and had three wild pitches. Northmont’s defense committed three errors while Springfield had no errors.

Sydney McGilton led the offense by going 2 for 3 to account for two of the team’s five hits with a single, a triple and scored one run.

For McGilton and six other seniors the loss was the final game of their high school careers.

“We had seven seniors that we had to say goodbye to and we absolutely wish them the best,” said Coach Kris Mangen. “We thank them for the legacy they have left with our program and the time and dedication they have put in, as well as their parents, committing four years to our program. We are definitely very blessed with great parents. Amy Mangen and Pete Bardonaro have done a tremendous job. I can’t say enough for what they have done for our program, so we have big shoes to fill both on the field and in our boosters group.”

Springfield took a one run lead when Maecie Burkhardt reached base on an error and scored on a two-out single by Kayleigh Haddix in the top of the 3rd inning. The Wildcats added another run in the top of the 4th inning when Taryn Freer drew a walk, advanced to second on a single by McKenna Burkhardt, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Annmeri Turner and scored on a wild pitch.

Northmont got a leadoff single by Kassie Kelemen in the 4th inning with Megan Rasor coming in to pinch run. With the bases loaded Lewis drew a walk to score Rasor. Springfield took a 3-1 lead in the 6th when Maecie Burkhardt reached base on an error and McKenna Burkhardt doubled. Maecie reached third on the double and scored on a throwing error.

McGilton hit a leadoff triple in the 6th with Lewis and Anna Mangen drawing walks. McGilton scored on a passed ball with Lewis and Mangen left stranded. The Wildcats tacked on an insurance run in the 7th on a leadoff double by Madison Alexander who later scored on a single by Maecie Burkhardt.

Northmont ends its season with a 17-10 record. Springfield (8-14) advances to face Centerville (9-12) on Monday at Miamisburg.

SPRF 001 101 1 – 4 6 0

NMT 000 101 0 – 2 5 3

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

