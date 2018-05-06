T-Bolts do well at Firebird Invitational

KETTERING — The Northmont girls placed 5th overall out of 14 teams and the boys track team 7th out of 16 teams Thursday and Friday at the annual Firebird Invitational at Fairmont High School.

Leila Hill took 1st place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time 15.52 seconds, 1st place in the 300 hurdles (46.26), and 1st place in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 3 inches. Sophomore Lauren Daniel placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash in 13.27 seconds. Freshman Allison Jackson placed 7th in the 2000 Steeplechase in 9:17.88.

The 800 relay team of Hill, Kaitlyn McCrary, Daniel and Ashley Hoke took 1st place (1:46.64). Daniel placed 5th (1:05.14) and Hoke 6th (1:12.72) in the 400 meter dash. Hoke also placed 7th in the 200 meter dash (28.07).

Freshmen Alexis Boykin placed 1st in the shot put at 36 feet, 2.75 inches.

For the Northmont boys Nick Sanders placed 7th in the 2000 Steeplechase (28.07). The 3200 relay team of Gage Beireis, Kahaya Kiswile, Evan Davis and Isaac Studebaker placed 4th (8:33.47). Studebaker also placed 8th in the 3200 run (10:31.44).

Gage Beireis placed 2nd in the 1600 meter run (4:34.29). The 400 relay team placed 6th (45.54). Xavier Marable took 1st place in the 400 dash (50.19).

Ifeani Nwanoro placed 3rd in the discus throw (141 feet, 6-inches). Amari Spears placed 7th in the 200 dash (23.32). The 1600 relay team placed 4th (3:31.64) and Jacob Beal placed 5th in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

