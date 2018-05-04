Big 5th inning powers Northmont to victory

CLAYTON — Versailles took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning Thursday at Northmont but the Bolts got one run in the bottom of the 1st and five runs in the 5th inning to post a 6-3 victory.

The game was Down Syndrome Awareness night at Northmont with Connor Utt throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Northmont abandoned its standard green and white uniforms and played in blue and white uniforms with the Down Syndrome Awareness logo on the front of the T-shirts.

Caitlin McEldowney got the Tigers off to a fast start by belting a lead-off double to deep center field. Lauren Monnin followed with a one out single to right field to score McEldowney. With two outs Makenzie Knore cracked a double to left center to score Monnin and Cori Lawrence followed with a single to right to score Knore to put Versailles up 3-0.

Kassy Lewis led off the home half of 1st inning with a single to left. Anna Mangen followed with another single to left with the ball rolling past the left fielder allowing Lewis to score all the way from first with Mangen making it to second base. Marissa Bardonaro drew a one out walk but both runners were left stranded with Versailles holding a 3-1 lead.

Northmont rallied with five runs in the 5th inning to secure the win. D.J. Shepherd hit a lead-off double down the right field line and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Sydney Weaver drew a walk with Caroline Stanaway coming in to pinch run. Bardonaro laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Shepherd with Stanaway advancing to third. Cassie Kelemen reached first on a bunt to score Stanaway with Kyra Rottgen pinch running for Kelemen. Hannah Seagraves singled to right and Hannah Bodiker hit into a 6-5 fielder’s choice with Rottgen out at third. Sydney McGilton doubled to right to score pinch runner Kaylee Wood and Bodiker. Lewis hit an RBI single up the middle and Mangen also singled but Lewis and Mangen were left stranded with Northmont taking a 6-3 lead that would hold.

The victory was the Bolts’ third straight as they improved to 14-8 overall. Versailles fell to 9-7.

“We are undefeated in May, so it is pretty exciting for us right now to win three straight,” said Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “It was nice to get five runs off multiple hits in the fifth. What is nice is that we have a variety of people in our lineup stepping up to make the plays. It might take us a few innings to get it going. One day it’s one player, the next day it seems to be a different player, so right now different players are stepping up and coming through with clutch hitting for us as well as big defensive plays. Hopefully we are on the right path now with the tournament right around the corner.”

Northmont opens sectional tournament play Monday at home vs Piqua and, if victorious, will host Springfield on Wednesday.

VER 300 000 0 – 3 5 2

NMT 100 050 x – 6 9 1

