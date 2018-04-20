Bolts lose in 10 innings to Centerville

FAIRBORN – A dropped fly ball in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday and a missed throw to the cutoff man allowed Centerville hitter Riley Poulton to score the winning run as the Elks edged Northmont 4-3 at Wright State.

After the ball was dropped and rolled to the wall at the foul line Poulton managed to reach third base. The throw to the infield missed the cutoff man and Poulton raced home to give the Elks the victory.

It was a disappointing loss for Northmont, which pounded out 12 hits while limiting the Elks to only five hits.

“It was great game. Somebody had to lose and unfortunately it was us,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “Games like this are why you play high school baseball. Both teams played a great game. Unfortunately we made one more mistake than they did and it cost us.”

Northmont took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Adam Bendinelli and Ryan Pullins both hit one-out singles and Nick Moomey belted a two-out double to score Bendinelli.

The Elks tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd. Poulton reached on an error and later scored on a wild throw to first. The Elks took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Morgan Colopy hit a triple and scored on a single by Thomas Jenkins. Centerville increased its lead to 3-1 in the home half of the 5th inning. Kyle Moyer got hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a ground out and later scored on a single by Jenkins.

Northmont got one run back in top of the 6th. Joey Pryor led off with a double and scored on a single to left by Ryan Tanto. The Thunderbolts tied the game in the top of the 7th. Caden Cronebach singled up the middle and scored on a triple by Cole Stephens.

The score remained tied until the fatal 10th inning.

Northmont starting pitcher Ryan Pullins worked seven innings, scattered four hits, struck out four, walked three, hit three batters and allowed two earned runs. Jason Kohr pitched two innings, gave up one hit, struck out four and walked one.

Centerville pitcher Nick Hoffman worked seven innings, gave up ten hits, walked two, struck out six and gave up three earned runs. Relief pitcher Jared Lieberman worked three innings, gave up two hits, struck out two and issued one walk.

With loss Northmont fell to 9-6 overall while Centerville improved to 8-5.

NMT 010 001 100 0 – 3 12 3

CEN 011 010 000 1 – 4 05 3

Nick Moomey belts a RBI double to center field in the top of 2nd inning. Ryan Pullins pitched seven innings, gave up four hits and struck out four. Third baseman Ryan Tanto fires to first to throw out Centerville's Nick Hoffman.