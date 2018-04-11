Northmont softball team defeats Xenia

CLAYTON — On a cold, windswept field Tuesday the Xenia softball team took an early 4-2 lead over Northmont and appeared to be in control of the game.

Xenia starting pitcher Caity Moody crushed a two-run homer to deep left field in the top of the third inning to put the Buccaneers on top 3-2 against a Northmont team that looked flat at best.

The Buccs added a run in the top of the 5th inning when catcher Logan Jackson scored to boost Xenia’s lead to 4-2.

Northmont’s bats finally came alive in the home half of the 5th. Sydney McGilton singled and Kassie Kelemen hit a two-run homer to center to score Sydney McGilton who reached on a single to put the Thunderbolts up 5-4. Northmont added six runs in the bottom of the 6th to secure an 11-4 victory.

“Moody’s home run put us back in the game,” Xenia coach John Miner said. “It was up and down there at the beginning. Northmont is a darn good team. In this crazy weather just to get to play… for me it is kind of nuts. The girls, it doesn’t seem to bother them at all. Both teams battled today to the very end. We ran out of power defensively and Northmont’s came alive. They were hitting the ball and getting around the bases and taking advantage of us. It was still a good game. I wish we could have played the other one yesterday with the rainout, but Mother Nature said no. Maybe we will get the make-up game played in the next couple of weeks. Hopefully later down in the stretch we will face Northmont in the tournament in May when it gets warmer.”

Northmont pitched Cassy Lewis worked 4 innings, gave up three hits, four runs, walked three and struck out seven. Sydney Weaver pitched three innings, gave up one hit and had four strikeouts with four walks.

Kassie Kelemen went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice. Anna Mangen went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Hannah Seagraves went 1 for 2 with two RBI and scored a run. Weaver went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. D.J. Shepherd went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Marissa Bardonaro, Elanie Prater and Sydney McGilton each had one hit.

“It was ridiculous how long it took us to find some energy,” said Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “Kassie Kelemen got us started with the home run and it seemed like we finally started hitting after that. It was cold obviously and we struggled. We were flat. We were just there and going through the motions. We’ve been telling the girls to try not to play your opponent’s level and we didn’t play the way we are capable of playing. Defensively we were solid. Defense is one area where we have not been strong. We have been making lots of physical as well as mental mistakes. Today our defense was good and our offense has been great, but today we only had two innings of good offense.”

XEN 102 010 0 – 04 04 2

NMT 200 036 x – 11 12 1

Kassie Kelemen belts a home run to center to give Northmont a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning vs. Xenia. Starting pitcher Cassy Lewis delivers a strike to the plate. Second baseman Chloe Kautz throws to Sydney Weaver at first to get Xenia hitter Sydney Smith out.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

