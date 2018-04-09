Rotary Athletes of the Month

CLAYTON — Lauren Kelsey and Cameron Daniel were recently honored as the Athletes of the Month for the Month of January by the Northmont Rotary.

Kelsey is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls golf team. The award recognizes Kelsey’s contributions on the golf course, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.

Daniel, a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity golf team. In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the links, Daniel makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

