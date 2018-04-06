T-Bolts rout Bethel at Wright State

FAIRBORN — After suffering through frigid temperatures and record rainfall upon returning from the annual spring break trip to Florida, the Northmont varsity baseball team Thursday played its first game in Ohio with a 14-4 rout of Bethel at Wright State University.

The Thunderbolts took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Caden Cronebach belted a one out triple to deep right field and scored on a single to shallow center by Garrett McGough. McGough stole second and third and scored on a ground out with Justin Combs picking up the RBI. Nick Moomey and Carson Wagoner drew back-to-back walks and pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third. C.J. Van Schaik singled to left to bring both runners home giving Northmont an early four run lead.

That lead increased to 5-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Cronebach reached base on a two-out infield single and advanced to second on a wild throw to first. Cronebach stole third and scored on a wild pitch. McGough and Combs both singled but were left stranded on a strikeout that ended the inning.

In the home half of the 3rd inning Wagoner drew a lead-off walk, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. With two outs Austin Weaver got hit by an errant pitch and Cole Stephens singled to left to bring Wagoner home for a 6-0 lead. Cronebach drew a walk to load the bases but a fly out to center ended the inning.

Bethel got one run in the top of the fourth on a single and sacrifice fly and three in the top of the 6th on two walks, an error and a pair of singles.

Northmont got eight runs in the bottom of the 6th to end the game by run-rule when Bethel’s pitching staff couldn’t find the strike zone. The Bees gave up a pair of singles and issued eight walks to hand the game to Northmont.

Ryan Tanto picked up the victory on the mound. He pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, scattered three hits, issued two walks, hit one batter, and struck out six.

“It got a little tricky there for a while, but at the end they kind of gave it to use when they couldn’t throw a strike,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “Our guys battled and did a good job. We just kind of couldn’t get anything going in the fourth or fifth innings. They walked us a lot in the sixth and we ended up scoring eight runs, but we will take it.”

BTH 000 103 – 4 5 1

NMT 411 008 – 14 9 2

Carson Wagoner slides in safe at third base in the bottom of the third inning vs. Bethel. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_CarsonWagoner.jpg Carson Wagoner slides in safe at third base in the bottom of the third inning vs. Bethel. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Garrett McGough steals third base in the bottom of the 1st inning and later scored on a single by C.J. Van Schaik. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_GarrettMcGough.jpg Garrett McGough steals third base in the bottom of the 1st inning and later scored on a single by C.J. Van Schaik. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Ryan Tanto pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, scattered three hits, issued two walks, hit one batter, and struck out six to earn the victory against Bethel. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_RyanTanto.jpg Ryan Tanto pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, scattered three hits, issued two walks, hit one batter, and struck out six to earn the victory against Bethel. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind