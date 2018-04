Northmont’s home game Wednesday against West Carrollton and home game Thursday vs. Bethel have both been moved to Wright State.

Both games will start at 6 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 5 p.m. start.

The games were moved due to heavy rain predicted on Tuesday. Wright State’s field consists of artificial turf.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_Baseball.jpg