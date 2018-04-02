Softball team goes 3-2 in Florida

FT. WALTON BEACH, FL — Northmont’s varsity softball team won its first three games then dropped the final two during its annual spring break trip to Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

The team opened with a 6-2 victory against Paxton (Illinois) on Monday and later the same day went into extra-innings to post a 13-10 win over Crestview (Florida). Tuesday the Thunderbolts faced local rival Vandalia-Butler and scored an 11-8 victory by surviving a late rally by the Aviators.

“We definitely have some things that we need to work and improve on,” said Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “I also saw some good things out of the girls. The biggest thing we have to figure out is who is going to play where and what our best options are for different positions.”

Wednesday saw Northmont suffer a close 5-4 loss to Olentangy out of Columbus and on Thursday lost 7-5 to Oshkosh North, which was the Wisconsin state runner-up last year.

“Cassy Lewis pitched an excellent game against Oshkosh with eight strikeouts,” Mangen said. “Hannah Seagraves lost to Olentangy but pitched really well. “ I think our pitching could be a strength for us this year. Our pitching was definitely a highlight in Florida.”

Mangen said the team hit well throughout the lineup. Senior Anna Mangen is leading the team with a .500 batting average with 11 hits in 22 at-bats with seven runs scored and six RBI. Junior Hannah Seagraves is leading the team with eight RBI and junior Kassie Kelemen has seven RBI.

“We have different people contributing from game to game but we still have a few girls that are trying to figure things out, so our team batting average is a little lower than what we expected,” Mangen noted. “Defensively we are making some careless mistakes. We scored a lot of runs (42) but we also allowed 29, which is just not good enough. We have got to do a better job defensively.”

Weather permitting Northmont will host Versailles (Tuesday), Bradford (Wednesday), plays at West Carrollton (Thursday), at Beavercreek (Friday) and at Butler on Saturday.

