Bolts volleyball team beats Gahanna Lincoln

GAHANNA — The Northmont boys volleyball team opened the 2018 season with a bang as the Thunderbolts defeated one of the top five teams in the greater Columbus area.

The T-Bolts took Gahanna Lincoln to four games, rebounding off a second-game set back, to post a 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19 match win Saturday, March 24.

The first three sets stated closet as the Bolts let errors negate the tough offensive attack, which included 51 kills and 17 blocks.

Junior Devin Blankenship let the team with 11 kills and nine blocks and senior Ivan Sampson provided some leadership adding nine kills and 21 digs. Dawson Walker picked in 11 kills, six blocks and five ace serves. Abdihafid Abas added to the attack with 10 kills and had five blocks. David Vennemeyer provided a strong back row game with 25 digs and Ryan Foy set up the attack with 45 assists and added three blocks.

After having a week off, the T-Bolts will get back to action this week with games at Beavercreek and Centerville before hosting a tri-match Friday against Fenwick and Hilliard Davidson.

By Kathy Tyler Contributing Writer

Reach Kathy Tyler at: scraptyler@aol.com

Reach Kathy Tyler at: scraptyler@aol.com