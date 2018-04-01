Troy girls win Jack Lintz Invite

CLAYTON — On chilly and blustery day with sustained winds over 25 miles per hour Saturday the Troy girls track team turned in a dominating performance to win the annual Jack Lintz Invitational Track & Field meet at Northmont High School.

Lintz started coaching cross country at Northmont in 1977, but also coached at the junior high level for a few years before that. He started helping coach track in 1978. He stopped coaching cross country at Northmont when he retired but still helps coach the sport at Tippecanoe.

“I think I have coached a combined 84 seasons,” Lintz said. “It is a nice honor to have a track meet named for me. I appreciate it. It is fun. I’m just really glad it is not named the Jack Lintz Memorial.”

Troy girls scored 135 points to top 2nd place Cincinnati Princeton’s total of 118. Northmont finished 7th with 40.16 points and Tippecanoe was 14th with seven points.

The Troy tandem of Lenea Browder (134 feet, 9 inches) and Kylee Brooks (109 feet, 9 inches) took 1st and 2nd place respectively in the discus throw. Browder also won the shot put at 41 feet, 6-inches while Alaura Holycross took 2nd at 35 feet.

Katie Lord, Camryn Moeller, Alekhya Gollamudi and Jessica Goodwin earned 3rd place in the 4×400 relay at 4:29.60. Megan Myers placed 5th in the 800 meter run (2:45.92) and Gollamudi placed 5th in the 300 hurdles (54.24). Katie Lord placed 5th (1:06:48) and Ciena Miller 6th (1:06.99) in the 400 dash. Christina Moser won the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches and Lilli Cusick took 2nd at 8 feet, 6 inches.

Olivia Tyre placed 4th in the 1600 meter run (5:54.82) and Dinah Gigandet 7th (5:57.79). Ciena Miller, Camryn Moeller, Laura Borchers and Annah Stanley took 2nd in the 4×200 relay (1:52.30) and Jessica Goodwin placed 3rd in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and placed 4th in the 100 hurdles (17.37). Gigandet won the 5,000 meter run (17:51.47) and the 4×800 relay team of Megan Myers, Rachel Shigley, Hannah Markenson and Kate Pence placed 3rd (11:09.05) to help contribute to Troy’s overall team victory.

Highlights for the Northmont girls included Amara Nwanoro placing 8th in the discus at 92 feet, 2 inches. The 4×400 relay team of Lauren Daniel, Emma Davis, Mya Kemp, and Katie McCrary placed 6th in 4:48.79. Daniel placed 7th in the 200 dash (28.79) and was 4th in the 400 (1:05.41). The 4×100 relay team of Adrien Alridge, Emma Davis, Katie McCrary and Maddie Stucki placed 7th (57.23). Alexis Boykin placed 4th in the shot put (32 feet, 11.75 inches) and Ashley Besingi was 8th (27 feet, 10.5 inches).

The 4×200 relay team of Daniel, Ashley Hoke, McCrary, and Davis placed 4th (1:54.92). McCrary placed 5th in the 100 (13.94). The 4×800 relay team of Terri’Anna Lewis, Allison Jackson, Madelina Hardwick, and Brooke Groves placed 8th (12:25.47).

Northmont’s performance was affected by missing personnel still out of town during spring break.

“This was kind of a warm-up meet. With the weather that we have had all season I was putting girls in more for a workout than for us trying to win the meet,” said Joe Barnes, Northmont girls coach. “Since it is spring break I am missing a few key runners and the wind today was horrendous. Outside of maybe the shot and long jump, which the wind was favoring, all the other events were affected by the wind.”

The Troy boys team placed 8th overall with 51 points, Northmont 4th with 77.5 while Carroll took 1st place with 99.

Northmont boys highlights included 8th place in the 4×400 (Utah Strobel, Larry Lazenby, Cam Lucas-Toles, Andrew Knick – 3:53.69), Ifeani Nwanoro 2nd place shot put (42 feet, 10.25 inches), and 1st place discus (129 feet, 3 inches), Amari Spears 8th place 200 dash (24.93), Issac Studebaker 8th place 800 run (2:16.10), Cam Lucas-Toles 8th place 400 dash (54.96), 4th place 4×100 (Spears, Christian Cvetnic, Donavin Wallace, Shane Miliner – 45.66), Nick Sanders 5th place 1600 meter run (4:57.24), Wallace 1st place long jump (20 feet, 7.75 inches), Miliner 2nd place long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), Wallace 6th place 100 dash (12.06), Cvetnic 8th place 100 dash (12.10), pole vault Jacob Beal 6th place (8 feet) and Delamonie Lewis 7th place (8 feet), Utah Strobel 6th place 110 hurdles (18.57), 4×800 – 4th place (Evan Davis, Kaha Kiswile, Wyatt Roberts, Issac Studebaker – 8:52.04), Gage Beireis 3rd place 5,000 meter run (16:22.16).

“We actually got lucky with the weather if you can believe it,” said Tony Broering, Northmont boys coach. “Actually, it was a nice day compared to what we’ve had all season. This has been the roughest March we’ve had since I have been coaching (1996). It has been tough and we are not where we need to be as a team, but we did really well placing fourth. I was very happy with that. We had a lot of boys set personal records. That is all I tell the guys, is just do your best and try to get your PR and then we work forward from that, and that is what they did, so I am very proud of them.”

For Troy’s boys, Spencer Klopfenstein won the shot put (45-9). Nick Mittelstadt finished second in the high jump (6-0). The 4×100 team of Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Kobe Feltner, Caillou Monroe and Blake Burton was third (45.56 seconds). Culp-Bishop was also third in the 200 (23.74 seconds).

Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley was second in the 5,000 (15:55.11), and on the girls side, Katie Taylor was third in the 5,000 (18:58).

