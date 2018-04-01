Thunderbolts go 2-3 in Florida

FT. WALTON BEACH, FL — Despite winning only two of five games on the annual spring break trek to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow was not disappointed with how his team performed.

“Overall I thought we played pretty well in three of the five games,” Harlow said. “It was a good week for us. I saw a lot of potential in our team. We were able to kind of pinpoint who are starters will be and who will not will be our starters, so that was good in itself. We pitched pretty well for the most part. We just have to get our bats to come to life and we will be alright.”

Defensively the team also did well.

“Our defense was pretty good,” Harlow added. “Our pitching and defense wasn’t bad at all, we just have to start hitting the ball better, which I am sure we are going to do.”

The Thunderbolts opened the trip south with a 1-0 loss to Southwest Dekalb (Decatur, GA) on Monday. Cole Stephens pitched the complete game striking out 9 and giving up 1 hit. Dekalb defeated the Bolts 1-0 throwing a no hitter.

Northmont bounced back to score a 6-3 win Tuesday over Sylvania Northview. Ryan Pullins picked up the win 1-0 and Jason Kohr picked up the save. The Bolts had 7 hits and C.J. Van Schaik went 2-4.

On Wednesday the Thunderbolts routed Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.) 16-5 in six innings. Ryan Tanto picked up the complete game win (1-0). The Bolts had 14 hits. Caden Cronebach went 4 for 5 with 2 triples and 1 double. Ryan Pullins and Nick Moomey both added triples. Justin Combs went 4 for 4 at the plate.

Thursday the Thunderbolts suffered a 10-0 loss to Fort Walton. Taking the loss was Jason Kohr (0-1).

Northmont wrapped up its Florida trip Friday with an 8-6 loss to Gadsden City High School. Offensively the Bolts were led by Stephens with 2 hits, Caden Cronebach 3 hits, and Joey Pryor with a double.

Northmont returns home to host West Carrollton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at ‘The Yard.’

Adam Bendinelli slides in safely at home during Northmont’s 6-3 victory over Sylvania Northview. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_Slide.jpg Adam Bendinelli slides in safely at home during Northmont’s 6-3 victory over Sylvania Northview. Photos by Kevin Greene Adam Bendinelli applies a tag to a Fort Walton Beach player as Cole Stephens looks on. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_Bendinelli.jpg Adam Bendinelli applies a tag to a Fort Walton Beach player as Cole Stephens looks on. Photos by Kevin Greene

