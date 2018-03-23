1988 T-Bolts baseball team enters HOF

CLAYTON – On Sunday, March 18 the 1988 Northmont Baseball Team was inducted as the 2018 Hall of Fame (HOF) winners during the annual ‘First Pitch Banquet’ held at Northmont High School.

Team members able to attend and accept this honor in person traveled from as far away as China and Mississippi as well as all over Ohio. Further photos and information is available on the Northmont Baseball website.

The Hall of Fame committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 HOF through June 1. Qualifications are that the nominee be a former player, coach or associate of Northmont High School baseball. Players must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years and coaches must have coached in the Northmont system at least 10 years.

Nomination forms can be obtained via the Northmont Baseball website or by calling Bonnie or Daryl Evans at 836-6249 or e-mail: dwevans@woh.rr.com. Previous nominations will be considered along with any new nominations received by the cutoff date.

Pictured are members of 1988 Northmont Baseball Team that attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, left to right: Dave Burrows, Curt Conley, Doug Morris, Mike Sherman, Mark Miller, John Downs, Coach Chuck Harlow, Greg Smith, Jon Thompson, Scott Peeler, Dave Gilbert and Shane Sullins. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Hall_of_Fame.jpg Pictured are members of 1988 Northmont Baseball Team that attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, left to right: Dave Burrows, Curt Conley, Doug Morris, Mike Sherman, Mark Miller, John Downs, Coach Chuck Harlow, Greg Smith, Jon Thompson, Scott Peeler, Dave Gilbert and Shane Sullins. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Baseball Hall of Fame committee at (937) 836-6249 or dwevans@woh.rr.com.

