Knick competes at state wrestling tourney

COLUMBUS — Sophomore Andrew Knick’s second appearance in the state wrestling tournament proved to be difficult.

In his freshman season wrestling at 113 pounds Knick scored a 5-1 decision over Jacob Sherman of Lewis Center Olentangy. In the championship quarterfinals Knick lost by fall (5:52) Bryce Hepner of Lakewood St. Edward. Hepner would go on to take second place in the 2017 tournament. Knick got eliminated in the second round of consolation losing by a fall (4:28) to Gabriel Tagg of Brecksville-Broadview Heights. Tagg would finish third overall.

Ironically this season also saw Tagg compete at 132 pounds and he went on to become state champion. Tagg’s brother, Julian, was also state champion this year in the 120 pound weight class.

This year Knick competed in the 132 pound weight class and entered the state tourney with a 39-10 record including 17 pins. Unfortunately he faced a tough first round opponent in returning state champion senior Matt Fields (40-4) of Brunswick. Fields scored a pair of early takedowns with a near fall to take a 4-0 lead.

Fields went on to score a 6-3 decision to send Knick down to the consolation bracket.

“Knick had a tough draw,” said Northmont Assistant Coach Craig Newburg. “The kid he faced in the first round, Matt Fields, was the returning state champ, who ended up placing seventh this year. That shows you how tough the state tournament is.”

In his consolation match Knick faced another tough opponent, junior Mason Sparks (38-7) of Marion Harding. Sparks scored a 12-3 major decision to eliminate Knick from the tournament. Knick got caught in a head and arm headlock in the first 10 seconds of the match to give up five points and couldn’t recover.

“Knick had a great season,” Newburg added. “He is a two-time state qualifier. He qualified for state last year at 113 pounds and moved up three weight classes this year at 132 and still qualified for the state tournament. He is just a great kid. Andrew was First Team All-Academic Ohio, Second Team Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association, and First Team National League in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. He worked hard to earn all of those awards.”

With two more seasons left in his high school career Knick will have the chance to continue his success and potentially earn two more trips to state. After posting a 36-5 record his freshman year and a 39-10 record this year, Knick is well on his way to achieving one of the best career records ever by any Northmont wrestler.

Andrew Knick gains a brief advantage against Matt Fields of Brunswick in the opening round at the state tournament. Photo by Tom Slentz